Ten power pilferers booked

SARGODHA - Faisalabad Electric Sup­ply Company (FESCO) task force team caught 10 power pilferers during an ongo­ing crackdown launched against electricity pilferage, here on Saturday. Accord­ing to official sources, the task force team, raided vari­ous areas including Takhtat Hazara,Bucha Kalan,Kot Imrana Jutt colony, caught 10 accused identified as Saleem,Naveed,Adnan,Zahid,Imran,Shafique,Akhtar,Javed Iqbal,Mumtaz and Asad involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. Police registered cases against pilferers.