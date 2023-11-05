Three drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

MULTAN - Police claimed to have ar­rested three drug peddlers and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from their possession during three separate raids here on Saturday. According to spokesperson for police, city police station Shujabad SHO Muhammad Zahid Gill have raided along with his team at Chenab town area and arrested drug peddler Muhammad Asif and recov­ered over one kg of hashish. Likewise, city police sta­tion Jalal Pur have raided and arrested a drug ped­dler Muhammad Jalal from Bahadar Pur and recov­ered over one kilo-gramme hashish. Old Kotwali police have also arrested a drug peddler namely Rashid Ali