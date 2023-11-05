Sunday, November 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

Staff Reporter
November 05, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Police claimed to have ar­rested three drug peddlers and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from their possession during three separate raids here on Saturday. According to spokesperson for police, city police station Shujabad SHO Muhammad Zahid Gill have raided along with his team at Chenab town area and arrested drug peddler Muhammad Asif and recov­ered over one kg of hashish. Likewise, city police sta­tion Jalal Pur have raided and arrested a drug ped­dler Muhammad Jalal from Bahadar Pur and recov­ered over one kilo-gramme hashish. Old Kotwali police have also arrested a drug peddler namely Rashid Ali

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1699072087.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023