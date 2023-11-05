Ton-up Fakhar fires Pakistan to crucial DLS victory against New Zealand

BENGALURU-Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant 126-run innings outshone Rachin Ravindra’s century as Pakistan recorded a crucial victory against New Zealand in a rain-hit match, keeping their hopes alive in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Chasing a formidable target of 402, Pakistan clinched the win against New Zealand by 21 runs through the DLS method, largely thanks to Fakhar’s stunning performance. Pakistan’s pursuit began with the early loss of their in-form opener, Abdullah Shafique, who scored just 4 runs with the team at a mere 6 runs for 1 wicket in two overs.

Despite this initial setback, Fakhar launched a relentless assault on New Zealand’s bowlers and achieved his 11th ODI century in just 61 deliveries. Put into bat, New Zealand’s opening pair of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra provided a strong start with a partnership of 68 runs. The high-scoring encounter was dramatically affected by rain interruptions. During the second rain delay, Pakistan was comfortably ahead of the DLS par score by 21 runs.

As the persistent rain forced the match to be called off, Pakistan registered a 21-run victory over New Zealand, earning two crucial points and keeping their semifinal aspirations alive. Fakhar remained unbeaten with a remarkable 126 runs off 81 balls that included 8 fours and 11 sixes. Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, contributed unbeaten 66 off 63 balls, featuring 6 fours and 2 sixes. For New Zealand, only Tim Southee managed to take a wicket.

The match saw New Zealand’s Devon Conway falling after a quick 35 runs, while their captain, Kane Williamson, played a splendid innings, scoring 95 off 79 balls. Ravindra reached his third century of the tournament, becoming the first batter to achieve this feat before turning 25 and the first New Zealand player to score three centuries in a single World Cup edition.

Ravindra was eventually dismissed after scoring 108 off 94 balls, hitting 15 fours and one six. After some quick wickets, Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman formed a strong partnership, contributing 57 runs in just 32 balls. The score reached 318 in the 42nd over before Chapman was dismissed after scoring 39 runs off 27 deliveries.

Glenn Phillips, who came next, played an explosive inning with 41 runs off 25 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes. He added 43 runs for the sixth wicket before being bowled out in the penultimate over.

At the end of their innings, New Zealand posted a historic total of 401-6, crossing the 400-run mark for the first time in World Cup history. Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim emerged as the top bowler with figures of 3-60, while Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Iftikhar Ahmed took one wicket each.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, announced Rs 1 million reward for Fakhar Zaman following his match-winning knock against New Zealand in the 35th match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Zaka Ashraf talked to Zaman on a phone call after the match and congratulated the 33-year-old for his valiant innings against the Black Caps. He then wished the left-handed batter all the best for the upcoming matches.