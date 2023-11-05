Sunday, November 05, 2023
Union Club-OK Estate & Builders Tennis C’ship  

November 05, 2023
LAHORE - The Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) will organise the inaugural Union Club-OK Estate & Builders Tennis Championship from November 11 at the newly furbished tennis courts of Union Club Karachi. OK State & Builders are the sponsor of this week-long championship. The events include men’s singles & doubles, ladies singles, juniors U17 singles, U15 boys singles & doubles, girls U15 singles, U13 singles, U11 singles, U8 singles and wheelchair open singles. November 9 is the last date of entry, which can be sent to Muhammad Khalid Rehmani (Referee & Tournament Director) at WhatsApp number 0300-3607209. 

