WASA says installation of solar system inevitable

LAHORE - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has said that installation of solar system is inevitable for the agency. He said this while presiding over weekly performance meeting here on Saturday. The MD directed all the directors to take special steps for saving electric­ity besides shifting all offices of WASA on solar. Of­fices of sub divisions and towns would be shifted on solar system in phases, he added. He further said that sewerage and desiliting schedule should be implemented in letter and spirit. Ghufran Ah­mad directed to tighten noose around defaulters and no negligence would be tolerated in revenue collection. WASA MD said that water should be sprayed on main roads on daily basis. He further directed the authorities to expedite WASA aware­ness campaign aimed at controlling smog.