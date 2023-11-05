We stand resolute against any threat: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited PAF Base, Mianwali following a recent foiled terrorist attack.

During the visit, the Air Chief commended the on duty security personnel for their unwavering professionalism and bravery in thwarting the malicious attempt and neutralizing the intruders in the minimum possible time.

Chief of the Air Staff interacted with the base personnel, expressed his utmost appreciation for their exceptional commitment in putting service before self and reiterated the required level of readiness of each & every person in the Pakistan Air Force to counter any malicious intent of hostile elements & terrorist outfits.

According to PAF spokesperson, CAS lauded the morale of base personnel and highlighted the collective resolve of PAF to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and preparedness in the face of evolving security challenges.

He also thanked the joint operations team comprising Zarar Company of Pakistan Army and civil LEAs for their timely support to counter the infiltration most optimally. Speaking at the occasion the Air Chief stated, “The security scenario demands our unwavering vigilance and commitment. We stand resolute against any threat to our beloved nation. Pakistan Air Force will continue to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.” The visit of Chief of the Air Staff serves as a strong message of solidarity and reassurance to the entire Pakistan Air Force personnel, inspiring them to remain steadfast in their duty to protect the nation. It also showcases the PAF’s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, bravery and dedication.