1.3m out of schools KP children enrolled during recent drive: Tarakai

Peshawar - KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai, has stated that out of 4.7 million out-of-school children in the province, 1.3 million have been enrolled in schools during the recent enrolment drive.

Addressing a graduation ceremony for outgoing boys and girls under the Alternative Literacy Pathways Centres at Nishter Hall on Monday, he emphasised that children deprived of education are being provided with the best educational facilities under non-formal education systems in their respective areas.

The ceremony was also addressed by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Special Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education, Asfanyar Khattak. Additionally, higher authorities from the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, officials from the district education office, students, and their parents attended the event in large numbers.

Faisal Tarakai noted that through a condensed course, education up to the middle standard level is imparted in a short period of time, after which students are integrated into the formal school system. He mentioned that in the recent examinations held under the auspices of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, students from the non-formal education system passed with distinction.

The minister explained that the Alternative Literacy Pathways programme was introduced for out-of-school children in 2019, initially limited to only 10 districts of the province, but has now been extended to 27 more districts.

He added that about 63,000 students have been enrolled in cooperation with partner organisations like UNICEF, the Human Capital Investment Project, and Aspire Programs, out of which 38,000 were girls. A total of 34,000 boys and girls have completed the course and have been integrated into the formal education system, while the education of 28,000 boys and girls is still in progress at 840 ALP Centres.

The minister further stated that in addition to conventional education, the provincial government has also opened ALP Centres in 248 seminaries, and a plan to open 300 more such centres has been approved for the seminaries in the merged districts. These centres will be made operational soon.