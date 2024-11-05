Tuesday, November 05, 2024
10th Battle Axe Polo Cup 2024 commences today

Staff Reporter
November 05, 2024
LAHORE   -  The 10th Battle Axe Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by TCL, is set to begin today (Tuesday) at Pakistan Park.The Pakistan Polo Association’s eight-goal calendar event will be played across Pakistan Park and Jinnah Polo Fields.Nine teams have been divided into two pools for the tournament. Pool A consists of Diamond Paints, FG/Din Polo, IS Polo, Imperial, and Pak Army Green, while Pool B includes Master Paints Polo Team, Pak Army Yellow, Newage Cables, and Rijas/Barry’s.In the tournament’s opening matches, scheduled for today (Tuesday), FG/Din Polo will face IS Polo, while Imperial will compete against Pak Army Green. Three matches will be held on Wednesday, and the tournament will culminate with the final on Saturday.

