13-year-old domestic worker allegedly abused by employers in Lahore's DHA phase 6

A 13-year-old domestic worker in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6 area was reportedly subjected to physical abuse by her employers over a mistake at work. The incident came to light after the Chairperson of the Women Protection Authority, Hina Parvez Butt, took immediate notice and directed the police to take swift action.

Police acted on the matter promptly, arresting the accused, Waqar and Asad, the husband and the cousin of the household, respectively. Hina Parvez Butt personally met with the victim and assured her that justice would be served.

An FIR (First Information Report) was lodged by the victim’s aunt, naming the employer Waqar, his wife Iqra, and the cousin Asad as the perpetrators. In her statement, Hina Parvez Butt confirmed that police were also actively searching for the female accused, Iqra, and that her arrest was imminent.

Butt emphasized that there would be zero tolerance for any abuse against women and children. According to her, the young girl had been working in the household for the past 18 months, during which the wife of the house, Iqra, frequently abused her. The child’s body showed multiple signs of physical harm.

The victim has been handed over to the Child Protection Bureau for her safety and care.

Hina Parvez Butt reiterated the Punjab Women Protection Authority's commitment to ensuring the safety of women and children. She urged the public to report any instances of abuse or violence around them and to call the emergency helpline 1737 immediately if they witness such incidents. She reassured that law enforcement agencies are present to protect citizens and will not allow anyone to oppress vulnerable individuals.