27 new dengue cases reported in KP

Peshawar - The number of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases has climbed to 309 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after 27 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to a report from the KP Health Department, the total number of active dengue cases in the province is 309.

So far, 3,348 people have been affected by dengue in the province, of whom 484 were hospitalized.

The report stated that 3,036 patients have recovered, while 26 are currently under treatment in various hospitals in the province.

According to reports, the cases reported include 1,184 from Peshawar, 219 from Abbottabad, 243 from Mansehra, 191 from Kohat, 206 from Nowshera, 148 from Charsadda, 65 from Lakki Marwat.

t, 201 from Kohistan Lower, 86 from Mardan, 66 from Haripur, 97 from Bannu, 90 from Swat, 6 from Dera Ismail Khan, and 27 from Bajaur.

The report noted that three people have succumbed to the disease so far this year.