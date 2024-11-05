50,000 families will receive minority cards next month, says Arora

Lahore - Following his two-day tour to review the arrangements for the celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 555th birth anniversary, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, has returned to Lahore. During this visit, he participated in the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Birthday’s anniversary event in Gujranwala and assessed the preparations for Guru Nanak Ji’s birthday celebrations. Subsequently, he traveled to Peshawar, where he took part in a worship service at the Gurdwara alongside the Sikh community and discussed the arrangements for the celebrations with them. The following day, he visited Hasan Abdal to inspect the Panja Sahib Gurdwara and meticulously reviewed all ongoing preparations. During this occasion, the Provincial Minister mentioned that he had recently chaired an important meeting with the Home Secretary of Punjab regarding all relevant departments. He expressed satisfaction with the excellent arrangements being made by the district administration, emphasizing that this year’s celebrations will be historic in a result of a teamwork. Ramesh Singh Arora further noted that the Chief Minister of Punjab has increased the budget for the Minority Department by 200%, and recently, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also allocated an additional 1.4 billion PKR. He assured that security and other arrangements for Sikh pilgrims are being ensured. The Minister highlighted that in December, 50,000 families will receive minority cards, and the Chief Minister of Punjab will personally attend the distribution ceremony. He mentioned that they have received 20,000 applications from Delhi, India, but this time only 3,000 Sikh pilgrims will be able to visit Pakistan. He remains hopeful that the Sikh pilgrims will leave Pakistan with beautiful memories, as always.