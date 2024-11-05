Tuesday, November 05, 2024
9th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament set to start in Karachi

Staff Reporter
November 05, 2024
LAHORE  -  The 9th Essa Lab Trophy Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball Tournament will be inaugurated by Dr Prof Farhan Essa Abdullah on November 6 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. The event is being organized under the auspices of the Firdous Ittehad organization and SOA and will feature prominent sports personalities, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Director of Sports for Karachi Commissioner.The opening ceremony will begin with the girls’ event, where 12 teams will participate in a 3x3 format. The finals for the girls’ tournament are scheduled for Nov 8 at 5pm. Meanwhile, the boys’ tournamentwill commence on Nov 11. Participating teams are instructed to obtain the draws for the girls’ event from Zaimah Khatoon and for the boys’ event from Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya.

