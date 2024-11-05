Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Aitchison College, Punjab College shine at Inter-School, Inter-College Lawn Tennis Championships
Our Staff Reporter
November 05, 2024
LAHORE  -  The 2024 Inter-School and Inter-College Lawn Tennis Championships are in full swing at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park, Lahore. The event has seen intense competition among young athletes, culminating in outstanding performances across various categories.

In lawn tennis school boys (team event). Aitchison College grabbed gold medal, DPS Model Town silver and Don Bosco bronze medal. In the lawn tennis school girls (team event), Govt Shuhad-e-APS Memorial Girls Model High School clinched gold medal, Adbistan-e-Soophia silver and Govt. Model Girls High School Samanabad bronze.

In lawn tennis college boys (team event), Punjab College bagged gold medal, Govt College Lahore silver and FC College Lahore bronze. In the lawn tennis college girls (team event), Punjab College claimed gold medal, Kinnaird College silver and Lahore College bronze.

The event was graced by chief guest Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Senior Executive Vice President of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, who commended the dedication and sportsmanship displayed by all participants. The competition not only showcases emerging talent but also strengthens the foundation of tennis in the region.

Our Staff Reporter

