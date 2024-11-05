Anti-Narcotics Force arrests 11, seizes 63kg drugs

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out 13 operations across the country, arresting 11 drug dealers and recovering over 63 kg of drugs valued at more than Rs 15 million, an ANF Headquarters spokesman reported Monday.

In Multan, 500 grams of ice were seized from an accused near a university, while 500 grams of hashish were found with an individual apprehended near Jhang Road, Faisalabad. Additionally, 300 grams of hashish and 100 grams of ice were confiscated from a suspect arrested near a university in Sialkot. The arrested individuals admitted to supplying drugs to students at educational institutions.

In another operation, 360 grams of heroin were seized from a passenger bound for Bahrain at Islamabad Airport. Meanwhile, 1530 grams of hashish and 240 grams of heroin were intercepted in parcels intended for Australia and Bahrain, respectively, at courier offices in Lahore and Karachi.

Other operations led to the discovery of 47 kg of opium in Chagai, 5 kg of ice from two suspects near Super Highway, Jamshoro, and various quantities of hashish, heroin, and ice from suspects in different areas, including Sheikhupura Road, Shah Faisal Road in Karachi, and Babu Sabu Toll Plaza in Lahore.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the suspects, and further investigations are underway.