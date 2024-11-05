Australia beat Pakistan in ODI series opener

MELBOURNE - Australia narrowly defeated Pakistan by two wickets in the first ODI of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, thanks to a resilient all-round performance and a composed finish from captain Pat Cummins.

Chasing a target of 204, Australia overcame early setbacks to clinch victory in 33.3 overs. The hosts had a shaky start, losing Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk early, leaving them struggling at 28/2. However, seasoned batsman Steven Smith and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis stabilized the innings with a crucial 85-run partnership. Smith contributed a solid 44 off 46 balls, while Inglis top-scored with a brisk 49 off 42 balls, including three sixes, keeping Australia’s required rate under control.

As wickets began to fall in the middle overs, with Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell dismissed in quick succession, Cummins anchored the lower order. Facing pressure as the target narrowed, he maintained composure even after Sean Abbott’s run-out left Australia at a delicate 185/8. Cummins, with an unbeaten 32 off 31 balls, guided his team over the line with Mitchell Starc by his side, completing the chase in an intense finale.

Earlier, Pakistan’s innings stumbled as Australia’s bowlers took charge. Debutant Saim Ayub fell early, edging a delivery to the slips off Starc, and Abdullah Shafique followed soon after, bowled by Starc, reducing Pakistan to 24/2. Captain Mohammad Rizwan and star batter Babar Azam built a cautious 39-run stand to steady the innings, with Babar scoring a careful 37 off 44 balls. However, leg-spinner Adam Zampa dismissed Babar just as he looked set, leading to a collapse that left Pakistan reeling at 63/3.

Despite Rizwan’s battling 44 off 71 balls, Pakistan continued to lose wickets, slumping to 117/6 by the 32nd over. Late contributions from debutant Muhammad Irfan Khan and tailender Naseem Shah added invaluable runs to Pakistan’s score. Naseem’s 40 off 39 balls, laced with four sixes, pushed the visitors’ total past 200 before they were bowled out in the 47th over. Starc was Australia’s bowling hero with 3/45, while Cummins and Zampa each claimed two wickets.

Scores in Brief

AUSTRALIA 204/8 in 33.3 overs (Inglis 49, Smith 44; Rauf 3-67, Afridi 2-43) beat PAKISTAN 203 all out in 47 overs (Rizwan 44, Babar 37, Naseem 40; Starc 3-45, Zampa 2-33) by 2 wickets.