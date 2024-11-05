Bails and Bars

In Pakistan, justice isn’t blind—it’s strategic. Time and again, the state has relied on a rule from its playbook to stifle the voices of those who dare challenge the status quo. The rule became all too clear when, in Kafkaesque fashion, the state zeroed in on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his party leaders, and his supporters, dragging them into what seems to be a never-ending legal barrage.

Fast forward to October, and while already behind bars, a fresh FIR accuses Khan of inciting rebellion and violence against the state. It’s an interesting accusation—perhaps he’s leading revolutions through whispers behind prison bars. Yet, the state remains intent on adding more layers to Khan’s legal woes.

The new FIR is just one part of the Gordian knot that now entangles Khan. Last month, an accountability court transferred the second Toshakhana Reference involving Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, from NAB’s jurisdiction to the Special Judge Central, following changes to the NAB Amendment Ordinance. This shift adds yet another case to an ever-growing list. These actions aren’t just about keeping Khan detained—they serve a greater purpose: to bury him in court cases, ensuring his continued absence from the political stage while exhausting his resources and the morale of his supporters.

Pakistan’s fragile history is no stranger to cyclical arrests and blanket FIRs that seem as broad as they are blind. Chaudhary Zahoor Elahi was hounded by blind FIRs and repeated arrests in the 1970s; his nephew Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi faced the same fate decades later. The state continues to use its legal tools not as instruments of justice but as mechanisms to engineer political lockouts. Dr. Yasmin Rashid, who once battled cancer, now faces the state’s relentless pursuit. Among other PTI leaders and party workers, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary remain behind bars, waiting not for justice, but for the next inevitable blow—each caught in a storm that refuses to pass.

Amidst this onslaught of charges, one remedy that stands guard is the omnibus bail order, much like the Aegis of old. Though not written in the statutes, it has emerged through judicial interpretation, particularly under Section 561-A of the Criminal Procedure Code. This provision allows the courts to prevent the abuse of legal process and secure the ends of justice by granting blanket protection from arrest in cases where multiple FIRs or enquiries are pending, often without the accused knowing the full extent of the charges against them. In Pervaiz Elahi v Caretaker Government of Punjab, the Lahore High Court granted an omnibus bail order to Elahi, exposing the state’s tactic of filing case after case to keep him perpetually detained. Justice Amjad Rafiq, in his judgement, laid bare this strategy, describing the state’s actions as leaving ‘desperation as footprints in the book of history.’ What emerged was a stark truth: an FIR may not be an adverse order—until it starts unravelling a life.

For now, justice—it seems—is no longer the pursuit of truth but a test of endurance. When the fair trial and due process guaranteed by Article 10-A are stretched to absurdity by the state’s game of locking in and locking out its opponents, the process itself becomes the punishment. It is only in times like these that the true value of provisions like Article 187, which empowers the Supreme Court to deliver complete justice, and Section 561-A, granting the High Court inherent powers to issue omnibus bail orders, becomes clear. These safeguards act as a panacea, preventing the abuse of legal processes. As Albert Camus once said, ‘The absurd is born of this confrontation between the human need and the unreasonable silence of the world.’ When the machinery of the state spins out of control, it’s not just the law but the justice that’s on trial.

This isn’t just about a person or a party anymore; it’s about protecting the collective right to dissent. The unchecked use of state powers to suppress opposition doesn’t just harm individual freedoms—it erodes the very foundation of the judicial edifice.

As for those in government, basking in their romance with those actually in power, they seemed to have forgotten that the playbook has another rule: thy romance fades fast, and thy allies do not last—soon enough, thou too shalt face the same fate.

Usama Bin Zafar and Muhammad Abubakar

The writers are Lahore based lawyers and alumni of Shaikh Ahmad Hassan School of Law, LUMS.