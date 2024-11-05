Balochistan CM vows to eradicate terrorism after Nushki operation

Balochistan's Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has reaffirmed his commitment to eliminating terrorism from the province following a successful operation by security forces in Nushki district. The operation resulted in the death of one terrorist.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the operation and praised the efforts of law enforcement agencies. He further emphasized that the people of Balochistan are united in their support for the security forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism.