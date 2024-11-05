Cement despatches rise 8.74pc in Oct as exports surge

ISLAMABAD - Total cement despatches in October 2024 reached 4.357 million tonnes, up from 4.006 million tonnes in the same month of the previous fiscal year, marking an increase of 8.74 percent. Healthy export was the basic reason for this increase as local despatches showed slight downtrend during October 2024. According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of October 2024 were 3.276 million tonnes compared to 3.292 million tonnes in October 2023, showing a decline of 0.49 percent. Exports despatches, on the other hand, increased by 51.29 percent as the volumes increased from 714,325 tonnes in October 2023 to 1,080,691 tonnes in October 2024.

In October 2024, North based cement mills despatched 2.982 million tonnes cement showing an increase of 2.76 percent against 2.902 million tonnes despatches in October 2023. South based mills despatched 1.374 million tonnes cement during October 2024 that was also 24.46 percent more compared to the despatches of 1.104 million tonnes during October 2023. North based cement mills despatched 2.779 million tonnes cement in domestic markets in October 2024 showing almost flat growth compared to the despatches of 2.780 million tonnes in October 2023. South based mills despatched 496,626 tonnes cement in local markets during October 2024 that was 3.06 percent less compared to the despatches of 512,320 during October 2023.

Exports from North based mills increased by 65.83 percent as the quantities increased from 122,326 tonnes in October 2023 to 202,858 tonnes in October 2024. Exports from South also increased by 48.28 percent to 877,833 tonnes in October 2024 from 591,999 tonnes during the same month last year. During the first four months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 14.633 million tones— that is 7.92 percent lower than 15.891 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 11.410 million tonnes against 13.426 million tonnes during same period last year showing a reduction of 15.02 percent. Export despatches, on the other hand, were 30.74 percent more as the volumes increased to 3.223 million tonnes during the first four months of current fiscal year compared to 2.466 million tonnes exports done during same period of last fiscal year. North based mills despatched 9.643 million tonnes cement domestically during the first four months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 13.23 percent than cement despatches of 11.113 million tonnes during July-October 2023.

Exports from North increased by 28.95 percent to 709,959 tonnes during July-October 2024 compared with 550,561 tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based mills reduced by 11.24 percent to 10.353 million tonnes during first four months of current financial year from 11.664 million tonnes during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based mills during July-October 2024 were 1.767 million tonnes showing reduction of 23.59 percent over 2.312 million tonnes cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South increased by 31.25 percent to 2.513 million tonnes during July-October 2024 compared with 1.915 million tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based mills increased by 1.25 percent to 4.280 million tonnes during first four months of current financial year from 4.227 million tonnes during same period of last financial year.