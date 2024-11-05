Clear Intent

In a series of bills that arrived swiftly in Parliament, the number of total judges in the Supreme Court was doubled, and the tenures of all 3 Services Chiefs were declared five years from the date of appointment. Approved by a majority of Parliament, the bills sailed through.

Emboldened after the success of the 26th Amendment, the legal team of the PML-N-led federal government doubled down. In one quick move, a majority of Parliament has doubled the number of honourable judges in the highest court in the land. That means double the ability to tackle the case load swamping the Supreme Court, as well as double the options of potential members on the eventual Constitutional Bench, and a larger number of opinions.

The extension of the tenure of Service Chiefs lays to rest, for some time, speculation that inevitably raises its head. With the importance and influence of military-economic diplomacy ever increasing in Pakistan, a revived momentum of the Special Investment Facilitation Council could also be imminent.

The Opposition, while it raised a few slogans, did little to answer criticism of why it had not openly argued against the contents of the bills, details of which were in circulation for some days on television channels. Except for a milquetoast protest on the timing of the bill, no real reasoning was given for opposing it, even in the timing. In which case the PML-N-led government has been correct to press its advantage and have approved a bill that benefits it now, and perhaps it feels, brightens its future chances also.

To conclude, a calm has settled—for those who wished for it and also for those who did not.