Coalition of countries, organizations urges UN Security Council to halt arms transfers to Israel

4:18 PM | November 05, 2024
A coalition of 54 countries and organizations issued a collective appeal to the UN Security Council on Monday demanding urgent action to stop the transfer of arms and military equipment to Israel amid its war on the Gaza Strip.

“Fifty-four countries and organizations make a collective call to Members of the UN Security Council for immediate steps to be taken to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel, the occupying Power,” the Palestinian mission to the UN said in a statement on X.

The statement further stressed the importance of adhering to international law and previous resolutions. It cited General Assembly Resolution ES-10/24, adopted on Sept. 18, 2024, which calls for restrictions on arms transfers in situations where there are “reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian group Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,260 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

