Court grants Bushra Bibi exemption in Toshakhana case

An accountability court in Rawalpindi has granted former First Lady Bushra Bibi an exemption from appearing in the Toshakhana case, instructing her to attend the next hearing. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand presided over the proceedings at Adiala Jail, where both defense and prosecution presented their arguments.

Representing Bushra Bibi and PTI founder Imran Khan, lawyer Salman Safdar submitted the exemption request and filed pleas for their acquittal. He argued that additional documents supporting their case would be submitted soon and asked for more time.

The prosecution opposed the acquittal requests, arguing they were intended to delay the indictment process. The prosecutor highlighted that the court had previously scheduled several indictment dates, but progress was stalled due to these requests.

After hearing both sides, the court adjourned the case to November 8, directing both parties to finalize their arguments on the acquittal pleas by the next hearing.