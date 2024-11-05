DC issues warning to 10 price control magistrates for poor performance

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has issued a stern warning to 10 price control magistrates for poor performance in controlling market prices. The DC instructed them to increase field inspections and strengthen their monitoring efforts to provide relief to citizens. During a recent meeting, attended by ADC General Ghulam Mustafa and assistant commissioners, DC Bukhari directed the magistrates to improve their performance and address rising concerns about price control. The deputy commissioner was informed that, in the first four days of the month, 118 shopkeepers were caught overcharging, with magistrates conducting 1,079 inspections and issuing fines totaling Rs 213,000.