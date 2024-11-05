DC Lahore cracks down on encroachments

conducted surprise inspections across Ravi tehsil to tackle encroachments and oversee the eviction of slums near the riverbank.

During the visit, MCL Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia and the Ravi Zone metropolitan officer provided briefings on the challenges. The DC directed an expedited removal of slums within two days and urged beautification measures in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance on encroachments, he warned of encroachment mafias and highlighted the importance of unobstructed roads and marketplaces to ease traffic flow. The DC also visited the Government General Hospital in Shahdara to assess facilities and received updates on dengue prevention efforts, underscoring proactive measures against mosquito breeding amid the seasonal shift.