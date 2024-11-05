Deteriorating Ties

The Canada-India saga continues to intensify, with recent clashes outside a Hindu temple in Brampton involving Khalistani Sikhs prompting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to condemn the violence and call for peace and tolerance. Tensions have escalated amid allegations that the Indian government is sponsoring clandestine operations and gangs in Canada to target Sikh leaders, leading to retaliation from the Sikh community. Historically, the Sikh community has resisted the Indian government and army, and their response now is not unexpected as they perceive their safety and livelihoods in exile to be under threat.

Canada’s inability to offer sufficient protection, resulting in the murder of Sikh leaders, has left the community feeling vulnerable and compelled to act independently. This confrontation did not happen in a vacuum but within the broader context of provocative actions and rhetoric from Indian government-aligned groups within Canada.

Unsurprisingly, after the recent clash, nationalist factions supporting the ruling Hindu party in India—well-connected to the Indian government—responded swiftly. These groups sought to amplify public discontent, pressuring federal lawmakers within Trudeau’s party and strongly condemning the incident. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seized the moment to criticise Canada for failing its citizens, echoing Canada’s earlier reproaches in a tit-for-tat diplomatic sparring.

The Sikh community holds significant political influence in Canada, being vital to Trudeau’s electoral base and an integral part of Canadian society. This suggests that the conflict is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon.

As diplomatic relations between Canada and India deteriorate further, the world watches to see whether the two nations will find a path to resolution or pursue the legal ramifications of India’s alleged actions to their ultimate conclusion.