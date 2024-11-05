Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Dr Lubna Zaheer represents Pakistan at international conference in Japan

November 05, 2024
Tokyo -   Professor Dr. Lubna Zaheer  represented Pakistan, at an International Conference in Japan which attracted distinguished delegates and scholars from 32 countries. Dr. Lubna Zaheer was the sole Pakistani professor among the global participants. In her address, Dr Lubna. Zaheer spoke on the critical issues of financial and security challenges facing journalists in south Asia and especially Pakistan. She highlighted the urgency of professional training programs for journalists, emphasizing how such initiatives could enhance journalistic standards and safety in high-risk areas. During her stay, Dr Lubna. Zaheer visited the Pakistani Embassy in Tokyo, where she met with Ambassador Mr. Raza Tarar. Their discussion focused on exploring collaborative ventures with Japanese universities, potentially enriching academic and media-related exchanges between Pakistan and Japan. Dr Lubna. Zaheer’s presence and engagement at the conference underscored Pakistan’s commitment to advancing media standards and fostering international collaboration

