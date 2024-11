HYDERABAD - Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drugs supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession, Station House officer (SHO) Cant police station Imran Rasheed Shaikh along with his staff acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near Tamboora Chowk and held an accused Pir Bux Gopang and recovered 2 kg marijuana from his possession. Police have registered a case against the suspect under narcotics control act.