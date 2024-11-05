Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country

November 05, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. The weather will remain cold in hilly areas during morning / night hours. Smog/light fog is likely to persist in most regions of the Punjab. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country while cold in hilly areas. Smog/light fog had retained in most areas of Punjab. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -01 C and Skardu 00 C.

