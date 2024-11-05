Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Edu Gaspar resigns as sporting director of Arsenal

Anadolu
3:28 PM | November 05, 2024
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar resigned from his position at the club, the English Premier League side confirmed on Monday.

"This was a tough decision to make. Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history," Edu said in a statement.

"It has been a special journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim, and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given me," he added.

The former Arsenal player returned to the club as technical director in July 2019.

In November 2022, the 46-year-old was promoted to the new role of sporting director, where he oversaw men’s, women’s, and academy football.

During his tenure at the Gunners, Edu signed a contract with manager Mikel Arteta and some stars, including William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice.

