Enhancing Pakistan’s transport infrastructure to ensure long-term growth

Pakistan’s long-term economic development is closely tied to its ability to enhance its transport infrastructure, particularly through the development of ports, railways, and logistics systems. The adoption of modern technologies, environmental sustainability, and human resource development are critical to realizing the full potential of these sectors.

“Emphasis on ports and logistics is pivotal, especially for the landlocked Central Asia countries. For countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan, access to the global markets depends heavily on the development of transit routes through countries like Pakistan and China,” said, Dr Muzammil Zia, Regional Connectivity and Infrastructure Specialist, CPEC Secretariat, while talking to WealthPK.

The key element of the recent SCO conference was the development of cross-border projects aimed at reducing logistical bottlenecks. The CPEC, for instance, has been praised for transforming Pakistan into a major transit hub. Gwadar Port, the flagship project of CPEC, plays a central role in enabling smoother connectivity between Central Asia and the Arabian Sea.

“Investments in transport infrastructure, such as roads, railways, and ports, are essential for these countries to reduce the transport costs, improve trade facilitation, and tap into the global economy.”

Talking to WealthPK on the condition of anonymity, an official from the Pakistan Business Council said digitalization was another key area that Pakistan must focus on to enhance its transport and logistics efficiency.

According to a report from the Pakistan Business Council, the country’s logistics sector lags behind in terms of adopting modern technologies such as digital tracking systems, automated customs clearance, and AI-driven logistics management, he told WealthPK.

He opined, “Adopting digital solutions in ports and railway operations can significantly reduce bottlenecks, increase transparency, and improve the overall efficiency.”

The official stressed that education and training programs must be aligned with the evolving needs of the logistics and transport sectors. Investment in human capital is essential to make the most of infrastructure development and technological innovations, ensuring that the workers are capable of operating new systems efficiently and effectively.

“Pakistan’s workforce needs to be equipped with the skills required for managing advanced logistics operations, including the use of digital tools and handling inter-modal transport systems.”

According to the Vision 2025 of the Ministry of Planning and Development, an efficient and integrated transportation and logistics system is essential for fostering a competitive economy.