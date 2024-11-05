Faisal Kundi for further strengthening ties with China

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi yesterday said ties with China should be further strengthened. He said that promoting economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is essential not only for the province but also for the country’s development. He expressed these views during a reception hosted in his honour by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The event was also addressed by President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Usman Shaukat, former president Arshad Mashhadi and President of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce Quratul Ain. Governor Kundi mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seven trade routes with Central Asia, which should be utilised effectively.

The governor noted that Tajikistan trades via Bandar Abbas, if it connects with Gwadar in Pakistan, will gain quicker access to global markets, benefiting both Tajikistan and Pakistan economically. Governor Kundi highlighted the largest gems market is in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Peshawar and unveiled that the world is eager to trade with them. However, the region’s security situation is an obstacle. He urged the nation to unite to overcome this challenge, noting that the Pashtuns are talented and can achieve what the world cannot through their hard work and dedication. He said the doors of Peshawar and the Governor’s House are open for the business community across the country, pledging his full support.

He invited members of the Rawalpindi Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen their collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women’s Chamber of Commerce, promising that the Governor’s House would support them in this endeavour. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Commerce for their efforts in establishing an expo centre in Peshawar, which will improve the province’s soft image. He emphasised the importance of further strengthening relations with China and assured that Pakistan would actively address China’s concerns. The business leaders praised the role of the Pakistan People’s Party leadership in the country’s development and presented various suggestions for economic progress. The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry also requested Governor Kundi to arrange a delegation meeting with the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari.