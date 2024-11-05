Federal cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2025

The federal cabinet has approved the Hajj Policy 2025 in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif chaired the cabinet meeting, was informed that Pakistan's Hajj quota for the upcoming pilgrimage will be 179, 210. It will be divided between the government and the private sector in a 50:50 ratio.

Under the Hajj Policy, children under 12 years of age will not be allowed to travel for Hajj this year. A computerized balloting will be conducted for the government quota. 1000 seats will be reserved for hardship cases, and 300 seats will be designated for workers or low-income employees registered with the Workers Welfare Fund or the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution.

The cabinet was told that the 'Road to Makkah' facility will be available at Islamabad and Karachi airports. Hajj group organizers will sign service provider agreements with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and their service delivery will be closely monitored.

The cabinet was informed that a new position of 'Nazim' has been introduced to oversee the provision of better facilities to the pilgrims. One Nazim will be appointed for every 100 pilgrims and these Nazims will be selected from the welfare staff.

The meeting was further apprised that compensation for the deceased and injured pilgrims during Hajj has been increased. The families of deceased pilgrims will receive a compensation of 1 million to 2 million rupees, while injured pilgrims will be given one million rupees.

It was told that a special Hajj management application has been developed for the convenience of pilgrims and special arrangements have been made for their training.

The cabinet directed to give priority in the Hajj balloting to those individuals who will be performing Hajj for the first time. It also instructed to take all necessary measures to ensure the provision of the best facilities for the pilgrims.