G7 condemns North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launch

G7 foreign ministers condemned "in the strongest terms" North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week.

Calling it a destabilizing action that prioritizes weapons over citizen welfare, the group, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union's High Representative, demanded Monday that Pyongyang abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs "in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner."

The ministers called for full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, saying North Korea continues to advance its "unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities and to escalate its destabilizing activities."

The G7 reaffirmed its commitment to working with partners to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula while upholding the international rules-based order.

The condemnation follows North Korea's ICBM launch on Oct. 31, which came following a series of ballistic missile tests.

The Japanese Prime Minister's Office said Tuesday that North Korea launched another "suspected ballistic missile," marking the 13th incident involving Pyongyang this year.