Global peace today confronted with ever-evolving threats: COAS

ISLAMABAD - The 28th Annual Conference of International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centre (IAPTC) is being hosted for the first time in Pakistan at the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), NUST, Islamabad from 4-8 November 2024.

The event officially commenced with the inauguration of new CIPS building by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), says a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations on Monday. Under Secretary General, Department of Peace Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix, United Nation’s Police Advisor, Acting Deputy Military Advisor, Foreign Sectary of Pakistan and Rector NUST, also accompanied the Chief Guest during inauguration and opening ceremony of the conference.

In his keynote address to the august gathering, COAS emphasised that global peace today is confronted with ever evolving threats and challenges. Despite the numerous peacekeeping endeavors underway by the UN and other organizations, the plight of innocent Kashmiris and Palestinians serve as a stark reminder that still a lot needs to be done. Guest of Honour, Mr Jean Pierre Lacroix acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to UN Peacekeeping Operations and appreciated Pakistan for hosting the 28th IAPTC Annual Conference.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E), Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, HI (M).