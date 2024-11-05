Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Gold prices dip slightly in Pakistan

Gold prices dip slightly in Pakistan
5:23 PM | November 05, 2024
Gold prices in Pakistan saw a slight decrease on Tuesday, mirroring global market movements. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs500, settling at Rs283,200.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs429 to Rs242,798.

In the international market, gold prices also declined by $5, reaching $2,736 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20. Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market remained steady at Rs3,430 per tola.

