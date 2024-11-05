Gold prices increase by Rs700 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs283,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs283,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs600 to Rs243,227 from Rs242,627, whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs222,958 from Rs222,408, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,430 and Rs2,940.67, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,742 from $2,735, the association reported.