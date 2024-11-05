IHC directs police to probe Panjutha’s abduction

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the capital police to hold a thorough investigation in the matter related to abduction of lawyer Intezar Panjutha who is also the focal person of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq issued the directions while hearing a petition seeking recovery of Panjutha.

The missing lawyer was found distressed and tied-up in a car in Attock on Saturday night, after his around one month disappearance from the federal capital. The alleged kidnappers fled, leaving behind their vehicle with the lawyer in it, upon being intercepted by the police and following intense exchange of fire.

During the hearing, additional attorney general and petitioner’s lawyer Ali Bukhari appeared before the court. Bukhari informed the court that he received a call from the inspector general of police about the successful recovery of Panjutha.

The lawyer said that he picked up Intezar Panjutha from the Kohsar Police Station and he was in a bad state. He expressed concerns that anyone can face similar circumstances.

Justice Aamer remarked that a civilized society should have the freedom of expression. He directed the additional AAG to look into the rising missing persons incidents.

The judge added that incidents like Panjutha’s abduction must stop even if we see this case as a simple kidnap for ransom. The AAG said that the lawyer was recovered due to the efforts of AGP Mansoor Usman Awan but the matter is being highlighted in a negative manner.

At this, the IHC CJ said that AGP Awan is a law officer and he made the efforts and there should be no negative campaign against him. Later, Justice Aamer disposed of the petition regarding the recovery of Panjutha and emphasized the need for accountability and action in such cases of disappearance. He also directed the Kohsar station house officer to record the statement of Intizar Panjutha and take action as per law.