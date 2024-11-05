IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notice to the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case. After issuing the notices, the IHC bench deferred hearing of the case till the next week. Through the instant criminal miscellaneous petition, petitioner, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, sought bail after arrest in FIA case No.SJC-I/T/01/2024 dated 18.09.2024 registered under Sections 109 and 409 of Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 at Anti-Corruption Circle, FIA, Islamabad.

In this matter, the special judge central rejected Imran Khan’s bail plea as well as his spouse Bushra Bibi’s bail petition was also turned down. However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case. IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Bushra Bibi against Rs1 million surety bonds. In its reference filed with the court, NAB has accused Imran and his wife of retaining the jewellery set gifted to Ms Bibi by the Saudi royal family during their visit to the kingdom in May 2021. It said that the jewellery set comprises a ring, bracelet, necklace and earrings. The initial investigation found that the former first couple illegally retained this jewellery set, according to NAB. On May 18, 2021, the then deputy military secretary to the PM, Col Rehan Mohammad, asked the Toshakhana section officer to evaluate the set’s price. The section officer was also told that Khan intended to retain the gift and declared it in his record. In its reference, the anti-graft watchdog further alleged that during his term as prime minister, Khan and his wife had received a total of 108 gifts from different heads of state and foreign dignitaries. Of those gifts, they allegedly retained 58 gifts against an undervalued amount of over Rs142 million.“Out of these 108 gifts, the accu sed persons retained 58 gift boxes/sets against an undervalued amount of Rs142.1 million as assessed by appraisers,” the reference said.