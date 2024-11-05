Indian team receives clearance to compete in T20 Blind Cricket WC in Pakistan

LAHORE - The Indian Ministry of Sports has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Indian blind cricket team, allowing them to participate in the fourth edition of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, which will take place in Pakistan starting November 23.In a letter from Shri Shailender Yadav, Secretary General of Cricket Association for Blind in India, the Ministry confirmed its approval for the team’s tour, recommending that they obtain additional clearances from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs.The Indian team is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on November 21 ahead of their participation in the World Cup. The match between Pakistan and India is set for November 25 in Lahore.Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), expressed his gratitude for the NOC issued by the Indian Ministry of Sports, emphasizing that matches between Pakistan and India have historically generated immense excitement among fans. Shah further highlighted the role of cricket diplomacy in promoting better relations between the two nations. He also highlighted the United Nations Charter’s provisions for individuals with disabilities, particularly regarding their access to sporting events and opportunities for personal development. He hoped that the Indian Ministries of External and Home Affairs would expedite the necessary clearances for the Indian Blind Cricket Team’s tour to Pakistan.