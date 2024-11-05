JI moves SC against 26th amendment

ISLAMABAD - The Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Monday challenged the 26th constitutional amendment in the Supreme Court of Pakistan saying that it contradicts several provisions of the Constitution. Ameer JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman filed the constitutional petition through Advocate Imran Shafiq.

The petitioner contended that the amendment was against fundamental human rights. “It also contravenes basic constitutional structure and several constitutional provisions. So, therefore, it should be declared null and void.”

The JI prayed to the apex court to declare that the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) would be appointed on the basis of seniority and also declare the appointment of a CJP by a parliamentary party null and void. It also requested the court to suspend the formation of new judicial commission.

Imran Shafiq contended that the amendment contradicts several constitutional provisions. The petitioner maintains that the amendment disrupts the established constitutional framework and calls for it to be nullified. Last week, former President Abid Shahid Zuberi and three members of Pakistan Bar Council and Balochistan Bar Council & Association also filed the petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

They had challenged the proposed 26th constitutional amendment last month, but a three-judge bench, headed by former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan on October 17 dismissed their petitions as withdrawn.