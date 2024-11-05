Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Karachi Commissioner reviews prices of essential commodities

Our Staff Reporter
November 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, chaired a meeting at his office to review the prices of essential commodities. The meeting discussed reducing prices of roti, naan, grocery items, and other essentials, based on reports from Deputy Commissioners West and Central.

The meeting was attended among others, by the  Deputy Commissioner Tahir Cheema,  Additional Deputy Commissioner  South Samiullah Pathan, officers of Food Authority and Bureau of Supply .

The other all Deputy  Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners attended via video link.

The meeting also discussed beef and mutton prices. Assistant Commissioner Rabia Syed presented a report on action taken against profiteers, stating that 186 grocery shops were fined Rs 484,000 and 36 beef sellers were fined Rs90,000 between October 28 and November 3. The meeting reviewed citizen complaints regarding civic and action taken against violation of government fixed  prices. Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar informed that 474 complaints were resolved, 441 were being addressed, and 267 required action. Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners to prioritise resolving citizen complaints, particularly regarding illegal parking, encroachments, and profiteering.

