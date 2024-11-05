Khelta Punjab Games kabaddi event reaches semis stage

LAHORE - Khalid Ghumman Kabaddi Club and Shah Suleman Kabaddi Club teams cruised into the semifinals of Khelta Punjab Games Lahore District Inter-Club Kabaddi Tournament after winning their respective quarterfinalsat Ashiana Housing Scheme Stadium, Kamahan Road near Ring Road on Monday. In the first quarterfinal of Khelta Punjab Games kabaddi event, Khalid Ghumman Kabaddi Club thrashed Bhaikot Kabaddi Club by a big margin of 41-24. In the second quarterfinal, Shah Suleman Kabaddi Club defeated Khan Kabaddi Club by a wide difference of 41-23 points. District Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Abbas and Tehsil Sports Officer Waqar Sikander were also present on this occasion. In earlier matches, Naeem Sandhu Kabbadi Club defeated Ganjay Sandhu by a difference of 40-32 and Tarvi Kabaddi Club thrashed Baba Shah Noor Club by a margin of 44-30. On the other hand, Khelta Punjab Games Lahore District Inter-Club Cricket Tournament is underway at Gaoshala Sports Complex Cricket ground. Niaz Baig Qalandars defeated Toheed XI by nine wickets. Free Batters beat Bright Morning Club by 59 runs at the same venue. Avengers Club beat Kings of Game Changers by 27 runs.Lahore Fighters beat Baba Fareed XI by 7 wickets.

Kash & Sports Cricket Club were awarded walk over against Saint Joseph Club.