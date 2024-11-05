KP CM to open 3rd phase of drug-free Peshawar drive

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur will inaugurate the third phase of the drug-free Peshawar campaign at the University of Peshawar on November 7.

The largest rehabilitation programme of the provincial government will be attended by provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, businessmen and industrialists, journalists, bureaucrats, artists, social workers, students, lawyers, and civil society members.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Commissioner of Peshawar Division, a marathon race and an awareness walk will be held, along with improvisational drama, music, and other entertainment programs during the event. The KP Chief Minister will distribute prizes and appreciation certificates to those who have performed prominently in the drug-free Peshawar campaign so far.

Gandapur to inaugurate Horse & Cattle Show

Arrangements for the three-day Horse & Cattle Show at Karnal Sher Khan Stadium, scheduled for November 8 to 10, 2024, were finalised here on Monday. Public entry to the show will be free.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, will inaugurate the three-day show on November 8. Following the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, an important meeting was held at the Office of the Commissioner of Peshawar Division regarding preparations for the event, chaired by Provincial Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan.

Commissioner of Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Director General of Sports, Chief Executive of WSSP, SP Security, SP Traffic, and other relevant administrative officers attended the meeting.

The arrangements for successfully holding the three-day show were finalised, and directives were issued to the police and traffic authorities to formulate a security and traffic plan for the festival.

Additionally, the Chief Executive Officer of WSSP was directed to make cleaning arrangements. Addressing the meeting participants, the Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan, emphasised that the event is significant in the history and culture of the province, stating that the provincial government is making every effort to preserve the culture and traditional sports.

On the occasion, Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud issued directives to ensure the success of the three-day festival in Peshawar, urging the use of all resources for maximum public participation and requesting daily reports.

According to a briefing from the Sports Department, in addition to horse and cattle races, there will be pigeon races, traditional games, traditional music, an art exhibition, traditional dance, a family festival, a mushaira, a dog show, and a vintage car show during the three-day event. One thousand horses will participate in the horse race.

Similarly, 16 competitions will be held in traditional sports, including Kabaddi, Dangal, camel races, camel dances, dog races, and horse races, while the inaugural programme will feature music, air gliding, traditional music, and traditional dance.