KP govt working to promote education sector along modern lines: Gandapur

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has stated that the incumbent provincial government is working under a well-devised strategy to promote the education sector along modern lines, with a special focus on imparting quality education to students, especially females. He said that the Alternate Learning Pathways (ALP) programme is an integral part of this strategy.

Under the ALP programme, 1,267 centres have been established in 27 districts of the province, currently providing formal and informal education to 42,644 students, while 62,000 students have completed their education under the programme so far. He further explained that the main objective behind launching the ALP programme was to provide educational opportunities to children who are out of school and cannot be enrolled in formal schools due to being over-aged.

He mentioned that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been working on introducing an Education Card, prioritizing the merged districts and backward areas of the province. The Chief Minister added that female students in the schools of merged districts are being provided with a monthly stipend to improve literacy rates in those areas.

He was addressing a graduation ceremony organised by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar. Provincial cabinet members Faisal Tarakai, Maj (Retd) Sajjad, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, and Zahid Chan Zeb, along with government officials, representatives from partner organisations, students, and teachers, attended the ceremony.

The Chief Minister distributed certificates to students who completed the ALP cycle of education. Under Package E of the ALP programme alone, 14,487 students have completed their education, while a total of 62,000 students have benefited from the program.

In his address, the Chief Minister stated, “The provincial government has also decided to provide desks and chairs in all government schools to ensure that no child has to sit without proper seating arrangements.” He emphasised that providing educational opportunities to children is the state’s responsibility, and the provincial government would go all out to fulfil this responsibility effectively.

He said, “Our primary goal is to provide people with access to quality education and healthcare, not just to construct buildings. School construction takes time; hence, we have developed a policy to start schooling in rented buildings immediately to avoid delays and ensure that children’s time is not wasted.” He emphasised that the provincial government is paying special attention to girls’ education because educated mothers can build an educated nation.

The Chief Minister disclosed that the provincial government would soon initiate the hiring process for 16,000 teachers in the elementary and secondary education sector, ensuring complete transparency and merit in the recruitment process. He encouraged students not to give up on their goals due to a single failure but to foster a passion for achievement and move forward with determination. He advised them to work hard, as there is no substitute for hard work, and to respect their parents and teachers if they truly want to succeed in life.

KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Tarakai and others also addressed the ceremony.