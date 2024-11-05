Kundi urges fed govt to release funds for KP’s edu, health sectors

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday urged the federal government to release funds for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s education, health and infrastructure sectors

The Governor from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), held a meeting in Islamabad with Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, was also present.

The meeting discussed the financial issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provision of federal funds for development projects, and various measures to improve the province’s economic situation.

Governor Kundi requested the Finance Minister to ensure funding for sectors such as education, health, and infrastructure in the province, so that better facilities could be provided to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He emphasised that federal government support is crucial for economic development in the province, expressing hope that joint efforts would help improve the lives of the province’s residents.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb assured the Governor that the federal government would provide full support for the development and prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that additional funds would soon be allocated for ongoing and new development projects in the province to aid in its economic progress.