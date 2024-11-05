Tuesday, November 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Landmine blast in Nigeria kills seven loggers, injures 5 others

NEWS WIRE
November 05, 2024
Newspaper, International

LAGOS   -   At least seven loggers were killed and five others injured in Nigeria’s volatile northeast Borno State when their vehicle hit a landmine allegedly planted by the Boko Haram terrorist organization, a local official said on Monday. Bakura Abba, head of the local counter-terrorism volunteer guard or the Civilian Joint Task Force, told Anadolu that the incident occurred on Saturday morning in a remote area of Konduga, the center of a Local Government Area of the same name in northeast Borno State, when a truck carrying loggers hit a landmine.

“The loggers were looking for logs of wood to turn into charcoal for commercial purposes.

Unfortunately, they were victims of a landmine, and seven of them died,” he told Anadolu over the phone.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1730705983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024