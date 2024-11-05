Lok Mela 2024 to showcase Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD - The capital is gearing up for the much-anticipated 2024, scheduled to run from November 08-17, offering an exciting exploration of Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage. This year’s festival, marking the golden jubilee of Lok Virsa, promises to be grander than ever, featuring musical nights, a youth pavilion, an international pavilion, and a gathering of around five hundred artisans, musicians, performers, and entrepreneurs.

An official stated that visitors will have a chance to enjoy traditional music and dance performances, craft workshops, local cuisine, and more. The objective of is to promote Pakistan’s indigenous folk heritage, foster national harmony among federating units, and provide a vital platform for master artisans, folk artists, musicians, and dancers to display their skills at the national level. The festival is organized in collaboration with provincial cultural departments, with all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir confirming participation with cultural pavilions.

Key features include provincial cultural pavilions, an exotic craft bazaar, artisans at work, international and youth cultural pavilions, folk music and dance performances, puppet shows, stalls by civil society organizations, and folk cuisine. The Lok Virsa Special Pavilion will focus on showcasing traditional craftsmanship, while the Youth Pavilion will highlight the creativity of Pakistan’s younger generation. Folk dance performances will bring traditional culture to life, with artisans working in a vibrant atmosphere.

The PNCA National Puppet Theatre will stage performances at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM daily, with shows at the Open Air Theatre to entertain families through cultural storytelling with puppetry. From 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, an Open Mic Evening at the Anarkali Facade will allow local talent to share their voices and stories with attendees.

A special Climate-Themed Performance, celebrating 50 years of culture through a fusion of traditional and modern music and dance, will be held by youth participants from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Rooftop Theatre. This unique segment encourages the younger generation to engage with cultural heritage and raise environmental awareness.

Tickets for 2024 are set at Rs. 200 for adults and Rs. 100 for students, allowing families, students, and individuals to experience Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscape. Regional cultural nights will feature prominently, each spotlighting the traditions, music, and heritage of a specific province or region.

The festival will open with an inaugural ceremony on November 08 (Friday) at the Open Air Theatre, followed by Balochistan Cultural Night on November 09, Punjab Cultural Night on November 10, and Youth Cultural Night on November 11. Gilgit-Baltistan Cultural Night is scheduled for November 12, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural Night on November 13, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Night on November 14, and Sindh Cultural Night on November 15.

A special Golden Jubilee Celebration is planned for Saturday, November 16, commemorating Lok Mela’s 50th anniversary. The festival will conclude on Sunday, November 17, with an Awards Ceremony honoring outstanding performances and contributions, solidifying the festival’s role in preserving and promoting Pakistan’s traditional heritage.