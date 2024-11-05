Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad for medical consultation

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is set to depart from Pakistan early Wednesday morning, with Geneva as her first stop, according to party sources. The departure is scheduled for 3:00 AM, and her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is also expected to join her in Geneva.

Following their time in Geneva, the pair is likely to continue on to London, where Maryam Nawaz will seek medical consultation. She has reportedly been dealing with a persistent throat infection and may require surgery, based on advice from her medical team.

Maryam is expected to meet with her personal physician in London to discuss potential treatment options.