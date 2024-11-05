Ministry honours sponsors, depts at appreciation event

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training organized an Appreciation Meeting on Monday to acknowledge the valuable contributions of its sponsors and attached departments. Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani and Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed presided over the event. Key attendees included Additional Secretary Hassan Saqlain, Senior Joint Secretary Junaid Akhlaq, and PSO to Parliamentary Secretary Madam Faiza Fatima. In his address, Secretary Wani expressed gratitude to sponsors and departments for their support, while Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed highlighted the importance of collaboration in advancing the nation’s education sector.

The ministry recognized various sponsors, including Savour Foods, OGDCL, Adam and E-Travels, and others, along with attached departments like FBISE, FDE, and NBF. Representatives from these organizations received certificates and shields in appreciation of their efforts.

The event reinforced the ministry’s commitment to fostering partnerships for quality education and professional training across Pakistan.