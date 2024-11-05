Misinformation & Social Media

Protests involving students erupted unexpectedly across Punjab as part of a coordinated movement aimed at destabilising the government at both provincial and federal levels, potentially hindering Pakistan’s efforts toward economic stability and diplomatic progress.

Police investigations and media reports indicate that these protests are being fuelled by a select group seeking to create political leverage for a party in jeopardy. This party, led by a former prime minister removed via a no-confidence vote in April 2022, has been accused of pushing an anti-government and anti-establishment agenda. Analysts suggest that this is an attempt to regain political relevance by exploiting Pakistan’s current political situation.

The protests, largely youth-driven, are allegedly inspired by historical movements like the Bangladesh student revolution, which significantly impacted state institutions. However, security experts argue that those behind these demonstrations have underestimated Pakistan’s defence and law enforcement agencies, which have dealt effectively with threats ranging from fifth-generation warfare to digital terrorism for over two decades.

Amid the unrest, a viral video by two students, Eman Yousaf and Komal, accused a private college of covering up a rape incident. However, they later admitted that the allegations were false and apologised publicly. The students also disclosed ties to Maryam, the sister of journalist Imran Riaz, linked to the opposition party PTI, who has been accused of orchestrating anti-government campaigns.

Many students involved in the protests were unaware of the misinformation that drove their actions. Disinformation on social media, mainly spread by PTI-affiliated activists, intensified the unrest. Protesters believed they were fighting for a legitimate cause, only to learn they were misled.

In a meeting with Assistant Superintendent of Police Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the parents of the alleged victim denied the rape claims and expressed concerns over their daughter’s reputation being exploited. Naqvi, known for her effective handling of sensitive cases, has previously gained public respect for resolving a significant desecration case.

A seven-member fact-finding committee formed by the Punjab government found no evidence supporting the rape allegations. Leading journalists, including Umar Cheema and Mansoor Ali Khan, confirmed that the case was politically motivated and baseless.

Renowned poet Anwar Masood expressed confusion over the sustained protests, questioning the persistence of students demanding justice for an incident that did not occur. The Lahore High Court has formed a full bench to investigate further and take statements, aiming to hold those responsible for inciting violence accountable.

Meanwhile, Punjab police have arrested agitators involved in vandalising the college during the protests, with legal proceedings underway to address the damage.

There has been widespread condemnation of the protests as many see them as rooted in falsehoods. Critics have called for severe consequences for those orchestrating such incidents, highlighting the harm to Pakistan’s international image. They stress that this situation should serve as a deterrent against future disinformation campaigns.

Parents must actively oversee their children’s activities, particularly if they are influenced by groups spreading anti-government sentiment or misinformation online. Such influences can polarise views and incite aggression. The recent uproar over a fabricated incident should be a lesson in the dangers of unchecked misinformation. Parents should guide their children to be responsible citizens and steer clear of disruptive influences.

If we fail to instil moral and social values in today’s youth, we risk compromising their ability to lead and shape a stable future.

REHAN KHAN,

Lahore.