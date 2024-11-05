Tuesday, November 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

MoU signed to improve utilisation of LHWs for family planning

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and the Population Welfare Department have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at improving the utilization of Lady Health Workers (LHWs) for family planning and maternal and child health services. The agreement was signed by Dr Saleem, Director General of Health Services, and Ayesha Ehsan, Director General of Population Welfare.

The ceremony was attended by Ihtisham Ali, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, and Pir Musawir Khan, Special Assistant for Forest Environment and Wildlife, underscoring the collaborative effort between the two departments.

Under the MoU, both departments will work to ensure better access to LHW services to enhance family planning and maternal-child health outcomes. The agreement establishes a framework for improved coordination between the departments, enabling LHWs to deliver more effective family planning and health services.

1.3m out of schools KP children enrolled during recent drive: Tarakai

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce stunting, neonatal mortality, and maternal deaths during pregnancy, contributing to the overall improvement of health indicators in the region.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1730780796.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024