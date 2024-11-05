MoU signed to improve utilisation of LHWs for family planning

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and the Population Welfare Department have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at improving the utilization of Lady Health Workers (LHWs) for family planning and maternal and child health services. The agreement was signed by Dr Saleem, Director General of Health Services, and Ayesha Ehsan, Director General of Population Welfare.

The ceremony was attended by Ihtisham Ali, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, and Pir Musawir Khan, Special Assistant for Forest Environment and Wildlife, underscoring the collaborative effort between the two departments.

Under the MoU, both departments will work to ensure better access to LHW services to enhance family planning and maternal-child health outcomes. The agreement establishes a framework for improved coordination between the departments, enabling LHWs to deliver more effective family planning and health services.

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce stunting, neonatal mortality, and maternal deaths during pregnancy, contributing to the overall improvement of health indicators in the region.